Fifth person in court accused of murder of woman shot dead in South Wales

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A fifth person has appeared in court accused of murdering a 40-year-old woman in South Wales, in what may be a case of mistaken identity.

Joanne Penney died after being shot in the chest at an address in Talbot Green on March 9.

Jordan Mills-Smith, 32, from Pentwyn, Cardiff, the fifth person charged with her murder, appeared before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was arrested in the Suffolk area on Friday March 14.

Mills-Smith, who is bald with a short beard, was wearing a grey tracksuit and limped into the dock holding his back. He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

District Judge Neale Thomas remanded Mills-Smith into custody to appear with the rest of the defendants at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Thomas said: “The nature of this offence means it has to be heard in the crown court.”

Police have previously said they are exploring several lines of inquiry, including that Ms Penney was the victim of mistaken identity.

Marcus Huntley, 20, from St Mellons, Cardiff; Melissa Quailey-Dashper, 39, from Leicester; Joshua Gordon, 27, from Oadby, Leicestershire; and Tony Porter, 68, from Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, were all previously charged with murder.

Porter has also been charged with participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

Kristina Ginova, 21, from Oadby, Leicestershire, has been charged with assisting an offender.

They all appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and were remanded into custody.

Ms Penney died after being shot in the chest at an address in Llys Illtyd, in Talbot Green, South Wales.

Emergency services attended the scene to find Ms Penney with serious injuries and she was pronounced dead.

Last Monday, neighbours took flowers to the cordon and described their shock at the incident.

Some said they had heard a gunshot in the area, which is close to a retail park.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “Our team of detectives and specialist staff are continuing to piece together the circumstances behind Joanne’s tragic death and I would still urge anyone who has information, either about her death or what happened at the property in Llys Illtyd on Sunday evening, to come forward – the smallest piece of information could be of vital importance.

“I would like to thank the local community for their support of the investigation so far and to everyone who has spoken to us and provided information.”

Earlier this week, her family paid tribute to her.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Joanne. She was a daughter, mother, sister and niece – loved deeply by all who knew her,” they said.

“Her kindness, strength and love for her family will never be forgotten.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.

“We appreciate the support and condolences from the community, and kindly request that our family be given the space to mourn in peace.

“We would be grateful if anyone with information could share this with the police investigation team. Thank you for respecting our wishes.”