Man to be sentenced for attacking officers with hatchet outside police station

A man with a grudge against authority, who attacked officers outside a South Wales police station armed with a Molotov cocktail, a knife and a hatchet, will be sentenced on Friday.

Alexander Dighton, 28, attacked three police officers at Talbot Green police station in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales, on January 31, stabbing one in the leg and knocking another unconscious.

He previously pleaded guilty to 10 charges relating to the incident at a hearing before the Old Bailey in March.

Dighton, of Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, arrived at the police station shortly before 7pm, where he lit a petrol bomb and threw it at a police van.

When that failed to ignite, he attempted to start a fire by pouring lighter fluid over the van before smashing the windows of two vehicles using a pole.

When confronted by officers, Dighton said: “I’m fed up, I’m done,” before launching his attack.

Attempts to restrain him using a Taser were unsuccessful because of the body armour he was wearing.

He swung a pole at one officer, punched one in the head and stabbed another in the thigh, narrowly missing his femoral artery.

Two of the three injured officers were taken to hospital for treatment.

On being arrested, Dighton said: “I have been damned from birth.”

He went on to admit his actions, saying he was motivated by an anti-government ideology but denied intending to kill a police officer.

The defendant declined legal representation, despite being told the maximum sentence for some of the charges was life in prison.

He told Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb: “Authority is not my problem. It’s the use of authority which to me is the problem, the use of authority I have seen since I was 15, that’s my problem.”

The senior judge asked him again if he would like to delay the case so he could take legal advice.

The defendant replied: “That will be all right, thank you. I perfectly understand it.”

He admitted the attempted murder of Detective Constable Jack Cotton, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Sergeant Richard Coleman, assaulting Pc Joshua Emlyn and threatening Pc Stephanie Fleming with an adapted wooden pole.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted arson of a police van, two counts of damaging police property and having an adapted wooden pole, a knife and a hatchet.

Dighton was remanded into custody.