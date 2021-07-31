Photos of potential key witnesses released in ‘unexplained’ death police probe

Metropolitan Police officers investigating the “unexplained” death of a woman in west London have released CCTV images of two women they believe could be “key witnesses”.

Sharing the images on Saturday, detectives stressed the women are not being sought as suspects but could hold “vital information” about what happened earlier this month.

It comes after police were called to Southall Park, in Green Drive, at around 6am on July 17 after an unresponsive woman was found.

Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended but the woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination, which began the next day at Fulham Mortuary, found no cause of death and officers have since said they are awaiting the outcome of toxicology tests.

“Detectives have been conducting inquiries and have identified two women who were seen in the area at the time who they think could have vital information,” the Met said in a statement today.

“They are keen to stress that the women are not sought as suspects, but could be key witnesses.”

The images of the women, who officers would like to identify and speak to, were captured in South Road, Southall, at around 11pm on 16 July - the night before the victim was discovered.

An image of a man, who officers believe could also be a key witness, was previously released by police in connection with the investigation.

Officers are encouraging anyone who might have information to contact the Met by calling 101, quoting the reference 1674/17JUL.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Additional reporting by PA