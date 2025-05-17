Urgent manhunt launched after five stabbed at event in south London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are hunting a knifeman after five people were stabbed at an event in south London.

The incident, in the Thamesmead area, occurred at around 4.20 am on Saturday and left the five victims in hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

No arrests have been made yet. It is believed that two additional people were taken to the hospital by third parties.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating an incident in Thamesmead this morning, where five people were seriously assaulted. Police were called at 4:19hrs on Saturday, 17 May to Nathan Way, SE28 following reports of multiple people injured at an event.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and five people were located with stab wounds. They were taken to hospital where their injuries are being assessed. Enquiries are ongoing and a cordon will remain in place throughout the day. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 1106/17MAY25. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A statement on AA Maps says: "Road blocked, police Incident, slow traffic.

"Road blocked and slow traffic due to police incident on Nathan Way, both ways between Kellner Road and A2016 Pettman Crescent."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 4.17am on Saturday 16 May to reports of a stabbing in Nathan Way, SE28.

“We sent resources including ambulance crews, paramedics in response cars, an incident response officer, advanced paramedics and London's air ambulance.

“We treated three patients at the scene before taking them to hospital.”

