Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after violence broke out in Southend.

He was one of a group of teenagers who were charged and faced court on Saturday after youths, some brandishing machetes, fought on the seafront on Tuesday evening.

The 16 year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke to confirm his personal details when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause serious injury, possession of a prohibited weapon in a public place and violent disorder.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram ordered him into youth detention and the boy is to next appear for a preliminary hearing at Basildon Crown Court on 2 September.

Prosecutor Godfried Duah told the court a machete and a large knife were spotted after the disorder broke out in the crowded town as families enjoyed the summer holiday sunshine.

Police later seized a number of weapons including knives and a gun.

A 14-year-old boy, who is charged with violent disorder, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, was also ordered into youth detention.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and violent disorder.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with violent disorder, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

All of the child defendants were ordered into youth detention and their next hearings were each set for Basildon Crown Court on September 2.

Michael King, 18, of South Woodford, east London, spoke only to confirm his personal details when he appeared in the dock charged with violent disorder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mekai Brown, 18, of South Woodford, east London, was charged with violent disorder and wounding with intent.

Tyler Omo-Irogho, 18, of Watford, Hertfordshire, appeared charged with two counts of violent disorder, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, and assaulting an emergency worker.

All of the 18 year-olds were remanded in custody and were also ordered to next appear for a preliminary hearing at Basildon Crown Court on September 2.

A 16 year-old boy, who has been charged with violent disorder, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, has yet to be dealt with.