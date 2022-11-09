Southend United given time to clear tax debt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

National League side Southend United have been given time to clear a tax debt.

A judge considered Southend’s case at a hearing in a specialist court in London on Wednesday after HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) made a winding up application.

Judge Sally Barber, who oversees hearings in the Insolvency and Companies Court, made no ruling but said the case will be reconsidered on January 18.

Barrister Adam Deacock, representing Southend, told the judge the club is looking at ways to clear the debt.

In October, Southend chairman Ron Martin said in a statement the club had missed a payment under a “time-to-pay agreement” with HMRC.

He said the club would “discharge” the HMRC debt “in full”.

Detail of how much the club is said to owe did not emerge at Wednesday’s hearing.