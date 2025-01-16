Warning issued about commenting on trial of alleged Southport attacker

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A warning about commenting on the trial of a teenager accused of a knife attack at a Southport dance class has been issued by the Attorney General.

Eighteen-year-old Axel Rudakubana is due to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday accused of the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, as well as the attempted murder of eight other children who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

He is also charged with possession of a knife on the day of the attack; production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before July 29; and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

An advisory on the risks of being in contempt of court was issued by the Attorney General on Thursday for editors, publishers and social media users.

It said: “While proceedings are active, the Attorney General is reminding editors, publishers and social media users that fair and accurate reporting of legal proceedings held in public in good faith is permitted.

“However, you may be at risk of being in contempt of court if you publish material or comment online that is inaccurate, unfair or involves discussion or commentary which could influence the jury’s deliberations.

“This includes anything that asserts or assumes, expressly or implicitly, the guilt of Axel Rudakubana. This is due to the risk of potentially jeopardising the criminal trial.”

The attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside, took place shortly before midday on July 29 last year.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.