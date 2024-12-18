Not guilty pleas entered after teen accused of Southport attack does not speak

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Not guilty pleas have been entered on behalf of the teenager accused of killing three children at a dance class in Southport after he failed to speak in court.

Axel Rudakubana, of Banks, Lancashire, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday and failed to reply when he was asked to enter pleas to 16 charges he faces.

Judge Mr Justice Goose said he was satisfied the defendant could hear what was being said and not guilty pleas would be entered on his behalf.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; died following the attack at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space on a small business park in the seaside town shortly before midday on July 29.

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the attack, is charged with their murders as well as the attempted murder of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

He is also charged with possession of a knife on the day of the attack, production of a biological toxin, ricin, on or before July 29, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The terrorism offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual, which he is said to have possessed between August 29 2021 and July 30 2024.

The ricin, a deadly poison, and the document were found during searches of the home on Old School Close that he shared with his parents, who were originally from Rwanda.

Rudakubana, unlike on previous hearings, did not cover his face with his sweatshirt during the hearing.

Instead he sat slightly hunched, looking straight ahead at the camera on the videolink from HMP Belmarsh.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt, with his hands on his lap, twitching, the defendant occasionally looked around the room.

Mr Justice Goose twice asked him if he could hear proceedings but Rudakubana did not respond.

A prison officer with Rudakubana then confirmed audio could be heard in the room the defendant was seated in.

The judge then asked the clerk of the court to put each of the charges to the defendant but, each time, Rudakubana did not respond.

During this process, taking around four minutes for all of the 15 charges to be put to him, Rudakubana began moving his head in a swaying motion from side to side and occasionally looked around, leaning forward with his elbows on his knees, blinking.

About 15 people, including Alice’s parents and Ms Lucas, were in the public gallery for the 25-minute hearing and eight members of the press were in court.

Others watched proceedings in an annexe or over a videolink.

Adjourning the case, Mr Justice Goose said: “Axel Rudakubana, I don’t need you to reply.

“Your trial will now take place on January 20.

“You will be transferred from where you are now to a more convenient place for the purpose of attending this court.

“You must keep in touch with your solicitor and barristers. In the meantime, you will be remanded in custody.”

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.