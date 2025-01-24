Headteachers pay tribute to Southport victims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The classmates of the schoolgirls who died in the Southport dance class stabbings continue to be supported, their headteachers have said, as they issued tributes following the sentencing of the killer.

Tributes were released by the headteachers of the schools attended by Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar after Axel Rudakubana was ordered to serve at least 52 years in custody for his knife attack on the Taylor Swift-themed class on July 29.

Jennifer Sephton, headteacher of Farnborough Road Infants School, said it had been a “real privilege” to have known Elsie during her four years there.

She said: “Elsie was adored by her friends and known by everyone in school due to the sparkle in her eyes, her infectious energy, caring nature and charismatic personality.

“It’s difficult to put into words how amazing Elsie was and the impact she had on those around her.”

She added: “As a school, we will continue to support our children and families as we try to navigate these most difficult of times together.”

Natasha Sandland, headteacher of Bebe’s school Marshside Primary, said the school community continued grieving together and stood with others in Southport.

She said: “Bebe was an amazing young lady full of giggles and love. She brightened up the darkest days with her beautiful toothless smile.

“We grieve her loss every single day and will remember her with nothing but happy and fun memories.

“We will never associate her loss with this unthinkable act.

“Our focus will remain supporting Bebe’s family and her friends, our staff and our community who have been left numb by this tragic incident.”

Alice’s headteacher Jinne Payne, from Churchtown Primary School, said Alice was “joy embodied”.

She said: “To all the victims and their families and friends, we extend our deepest sympathy and unwavering support.

“As a school, we are committed to wrapping our arms around you and the entire community as we walk this path of grief and recovery together.”