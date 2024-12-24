Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man hit in groin with brick during Southport riots jailed

Brian Spencer featured in video which went viral after he was injured while taunting police.

Pat Hurst
Tuesday 24 December 2024 11:07 GMT
Brian Spencer was captured being hit in the groin with a brick in a video that went viral online (Merseyside Police/PA)
Brian Spencer was captured being hit in the groin with a brick in a video that went viral online (Merseyside Police/PA)

A man seen in a viral video being hit in the groin with a brick during the summer’s Southport riots has been jailed.

Brian Spencer was seen on the video clip gyrating his hips and taunting police lines as they were pelted with stones and bricks.

But the 40-year-old is then hit by a wayward missile in the head and seconds later takes a brick to the crotch, causing him to double in agony.

The clip of the incident was shared widely on social media.

On Monday, Spencer, of Lytham Road, Southport, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and was jailed for two years and six months after admitting violent disorder on July 30.

He was also jailed after admitting racially/religiously aggravated harassment, which relates to a separate incident the following day at Southport Hospital when he verbally abused another patient when receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained during the disorder.

Spencer was caught on footage from the day punching a police vehicle several times and picking up and throwing wheelie bins at officers.

Later that evening, officers were called to a separate incident where Spencer was in attendance and took him to hospital for treatment to the head injury he had sustained during the disorder.

The officers recognised him from the viral social media footage and he was arrested.

It was while receiving treatment for his injury that Spencer racially abused another patient, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Nationwide trouble broke out the day after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport.

Detective Inspector Paula Jones, of Merseyside Police, said: “The actions of the people who took part in the disorder was extremely serious and many officers were injured during the despicable scenes as bricks, bins and other missiles were thrown at them.

“Spencer was involved in the violence and will now spend a significant amount of time in prison.

“We continue to review footage and information as it comes in, and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

The total number of people arrested by Merseyside Police has now reached 163, with 117 charged and 88 sentenced to 182 years and four months.

