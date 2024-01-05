Met Police officer appears in court and denies sexual offence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied a charge of causing a male to engage in penetrative sexual activity, which he allegedly committed 10 years ago.

Sergeant Elliot Butler, 31, of Romford, Essex, who is attached to the Central East Command Unit, spoke to confirm his name and enter a plea when he appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.

He has also been charged with attempted rape but has yet to enter a plea.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between December 31 2012 and January 3 2013 when he was a Met special constable.

Butler was conditionally bailed to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on March 4.

A trial date was set for June 23 2025.