Man arrested after two killed in Southwark quadruple stabbing

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men died following a stabbing in London’s Southwark.

Officers were called to a business premises on Long Lane, Southwark, around 1pm on Monday, following reports of the stabbing, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and treated four people for stab wounds.

A 58-year-old man died at the scene and a 27-year-old man died later in hospital.

The force said on Monday that a man in his thirties remained in hospital, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

It said another man, also in his thirties, had been detained in connection with the incident.

Police officers on Long Lane, Southwark ( James Manning/PA Wire )

He was in hospital in a life-threatening condition on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the attack is not being treated as terror-related.

Local councillor Helen Dennis earlier said the incident was “heartbreaking”, and encouraged anyone with information to report it to the police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said on Monday: “Our investigation is in the early stages and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of this shocking incident.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area throughout today, and I would encourage anyone with information to speak with officers or contact the Met by other means.”