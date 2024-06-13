For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild raped three women and filmed himself molesting his victims as they slept, a court has heard.

Wild, whose real name is Ross Davidson, is accused of a series of sex offences against five women and raping three of them between 2013 and 2023.

The 36-year-old Scotsman’s trial began at London’s Wood Green crown court on Tuesday, where it was heard he had a “darker” and “sinister” side with a fantasy to have sex with women while they were asleep.

It is alleged Wild filmed himself raping the first woman at his flat in Finchley, north London, in October 2013 after they rowed.

Prosecutor Richard Hearden told the court another woman told police she had been unaware he had filmed himself groping her breasts.

The 36-year-old was said to have had a ‘darker’ and ‘sinister’ side, a London court heard on Thursday ( Instagram )

Wild told one woman he is accused of raping that he liked the idea of having sex with a mannequin or doll, the London court heard.

Another assault allegedly occurred in Cannes, France, in May 2018 where the musician had gone for the film festival.

He is accused of raping a fourth woman at his home and filming a sex act on him without her consent, with the court hearing that Wild allegedly treated her like a “sexual slave”.

Mr Hearnden said: “The defendant, if these things are true, was an utterly manipulative and sadistic individual.

“She was being used as some sort of sexual slave. He wanted to have sexual intercourse five or six times a night. When she said it was too much, he forced her to have sex with him.”

Wild, centre, denied three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, one count of voyeurism, one count of intimidation and one of controlling behaviour ( WireImage/Getty )

A fifth woman went to stay at his home in 2015 having met the star three years earlier on dating site Plenty of Fish, the court heard. Mr Hearden said she woke in his bed to find Wild having sex with her while she was asleep.

Wild denied the accusations and said “everything was consensual between him and the women concerned”.

He also denied three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, one count of voyeurism, one count of intimidation and one of controlling behaviour.