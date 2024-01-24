For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has been freed from jail early having only served part of his six-and-a-half-year sentence for crashing and killing a woman on their first date.

Shepherd, 36, left his cell in Category B HMP Dovegate, Staffordshire, on Tuesday, The Independent understands.

The 36-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown in December 2015.

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has been freed from jail having only served half of his six-year sentence for crashing and killing a woman on their first date (AFP/Getty Images)

After meeting her on the website OkCupid, London's Old Bailey heard that he had been trying to impress Brown, his date, with champagne and a ride in his boat.

The craft capsized near Wandsworth Bridge in central London after hitting a log and the pair were both thrown into the cold water. Ms Brown died after she was pulled from the river unconscious and unresponsive, the jury was told.

Charlotte Brown, 23, was killed after being thrown out of a speedboat into the Thames (PA)

A jury found Shepherd guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in his absence after he skipped bail in the summer of 2018 and went on the run before finally surrendering to Georgian police officers in January 2019.

Shepherd, a former IT consultant who earned £150,000 a year, had originally been sentenced to six years imprisonment but was given an extra six months for breaching bail and absconding.

He finally appeared in front of a judge at the Old Bailey in April 2019 and was jailed.

Now, Shepherd has been released from prison, having only served just over four years and nine months of his sentence.