Police are appealing for information about a stalker who was captured on a doorbell camera leaving unwanted packages while wearing a Spiderman mask.

Sussex Police have launched an investigation and released the chilling CCTV footage after several concerning incidents were reported in Hailsham, Sussex.

The first incident occured on February 13, when an unknown person left a package outside a propery near Western Road.

On August 26, the mystery suspect appeared again - this time being caught on a doorbell camera. They are seen approaching the property wearing a Spiderman mask at 5:30am, using what appears to be a phone flashlight.

open image in gallery ( Sussex Police )

They returned once again to the property on December 29, with doorbell footage capturing them once again approaching the house at 7:10pm.

This time, they are seen wearing a white mask and waving to the doorbell camera after leaving a black package outside.

It is not known what is inside the package, but Sussex Police are appealing for information or witnesses in the area to assist their investigation.

It shared footage from the doorbell cameras on social media and pleaded with locals to come forward with any further information or CCTV footage,

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating reports of stalking in Hailsham after a series of concerning incidents. On December 29 at around 7.10pm, a parcel was left outside of a property near Western Road.

The victim had also received items under similar circumstances on February 13, and August 26. On August 26, doorbell footage captured the suspect approaching the address wearing a Spider-Man mask.

Further footage captured the person approaching again with their face covered on December 29. Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information to report it to police.”

If you have CCTV, photos or witnessed anything suspicious in the area, you can contact police by filling an online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Cursor.