Man charged with spiking woman’s drink at Mayfair club

A man has been charged with spiking a woman’s drink at a London club.

Vikas Nath, 61, was arrested at the private member’s club in Mayfair in the early hours of Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the venue by concerned staff following reports someone had attempted to put a drug in a female guest’s drink.

Nath, of Knightsbridge Road, was later charged under Section 61 of the Sexual Offences Act.

He appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to next appear at Southwark Crown Court on 14 February.

Spiking has only become a more prevalent and dangerous issue in recent times, with one in every 10 British women having had a drink spiked, according to a YouGov poll from December 2022.

Detective Inspector Kieron Vaughan, leading the investigation, said: “Anyone who suspects they might have been spiked is urged to report it to police as soon as possible so that we can obtain any time-sensitive evidence needed to assist in the investigation. If you are in a bar or club you can report it to a member of staff who will assist you. If you see anything suspicious, report it to bar staff or police. If you witness a crime in progress please call 999.

“It is not a crime to have illegal drugs in your system (unless you are driving) so do not let this be a barrier to reporting to police. This information however, is vital in terms of obtaining the correct medical support and treatment.

“If you have any information regarding those involved in Violence Against Women and Girls please contact you local police on 101. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”