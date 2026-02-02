Restaurateur admits spiking woman’s drink to ‘relax’ her at London club

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Knightsbridge restaurateur was caught red-handed spiking a woman’s drink with a date-rape drug at exclusive private members’ club Annabel’s, a court has heard.

Vikas Nath, 63, used a straw to put gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) into the woman’s spicy margarita drink while sitting in the rooftop garden bar at the Mayfair club.

Southwark Crown Court heard staff at Annabel’s noticed Nath dipping the straw into a small Madagascan vanilla extract bottle he had retrieved from his pocket, to suck up liquid before transferring it to the margarita.

Staff managed to switch the drugged drink for a fresh one before the woman drank from it, and Nath threw the bottle of GBL into a toilet cistern when police were on the way, the court heard.

Nath, who has a portfolio of top restaurants in the UK and Spain, including two with Michelin stars, admits spiking the drink, but says it was to “relax” the woman rather than as part of a plan to have sex with her.

Jurors were told Nath had a camera in the bedroom of his home in Knightsbridge, which was activated by a motion sensor and footage was automatically recorded and stored.

He admits using it in the past to “covertly” record sexual activity.

Vikas Nath appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London

Tim Clark KC, prosecuting, said Nath had also exchanged texts with a friend before the spiking incident, which happened on January 15, 2024, showing he wanted to have sex with the woman and was “frustrated” that it had not yet happened.

“This case is unusual because there’s no dispute Mr Nath spiked her drink,” said Mr Clark.

“His acceptance is not surprising; he had little choice because the spiking was captured on CCTV at Annabel’s.

“Due to the actions of quick-thinking staff, the spiked drink was retrieved, and (she) was warned.

“Staff replaced it with a fresh one, and police were called to the club.”

The court heard the woman had invited Nath to Annabel’s, where she was a regular member, and they went to the rooftop bar, where she ordered a spicy margarita. The woman left the table to show two friends around the club, and Mr Clark said two members of staff then saw “rather strange actions” by Nath, who had been left alone with the group’s drinks.

“(They) watched Mr Nath put a straw into (her) drink, sticking his finger over the top”, the prosecutor said.

The staff members spotted a small bottle in Nath’s hand, which he appeared to be “hiding”, and then witnessed him putting the straw into the bottle and appearing to “suck up liquid”.

“He then put the straw, put it into her drink, and took his finger off the top, and any liquid transported would go into the drink.”

The staff members alerted senior managers, who checked the CCTV and alerted the woman that her drink may have been spiked, jurors heard.

Physical symptoms of spiking Metropolitan Police Physical symptoms of spiking could include: confusion

nausea or vomiting

hallucinations and paranoia

disorientation or poor coordination

loss of ability to communicate properly

memory loss

feeling sick or throwing up

lowered inhibitions

loss of balance

unconsciousness

problems with vision

While police were on the way, the woman returned to the table and a bar worker switched the spiked margarita for a fresh one. Nath was told it was because it “tasted a little watery”.

“Prior to the police arriving, Mr Nath clearly worked out that he had been rumbled,” said Mr Clark.

“He tried to hide the evidence of what he had done, going to the lavatory and throwing that little bottle into the cistern, and it was floating about when police recovered it.”

The court heard the bottle had traces of GBL, and two bottles of the drug were later found under his sink at home.

In a police interview, Nath said he got the GBL as a cleaning fluid for a high-performance car, and had been told by a friend that it could also be drunk with alcohol as a “relaxant”.

“He stated that he only spiked her drink to relax her,” said Mr Clark.

The prosecutor said Nath told officers he had been suffering from a mental health breakdown at the time, blaming it on a divorce from his wife.

The court heard he says he did not realise GBL at his home was an illegal substance.

He claimed he disposed of the vanilla extract bottle in the toilet because he believed the club would not approve of his activities.

Nath denies attempting to administer a substance with intent and possession of a Class B drug.

The trial continues.