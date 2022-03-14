Police arrest four after protest at Russian oligarch’s London mansion

Tom Batchelor
Monday 14 March 2022 20:39
'This is just the beginning': Squatters occupy London mansion ‘owned by Russian oligarch’ in anti-war protest

Four people have been arrested following a protest on the balcony of a Russian oligarch’s London mansion.

The Metropolitan Police said a group had come down before being arrested after around seven hours on the building.

Demonstrators gained access to the property, in Belgrave Square, west London, at about 1pm on Monday.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in