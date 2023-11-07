Boy, 15, dies after stabbing near Leeds school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 15-year-old boy has died and two teenagers arrested after a stabbing in broad daylight near a school in Leeds.

Police officers were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth just before 3pm on Tuesday to reports of an assault, West Yorkshire Police said. The boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, but did not survive.

A candlelit vigil was held on Tuesday night not far from the police cordon, with around 50 young people in attendance. People could be seen hugging each other, with some wiping away tears, as they stood around a bench covered in floral tributes.

Two bunches of white flowers had also been left at a cordon on Church Lane. The teenager was attacked on St Margaret’s Avenue, according to the headteacher of nearby Horsforth School, where the boy is said to have been a pupil.

Two teenage boys have been arrested, police said.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man’s life,” said Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson.

“We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will will have on the community locally. Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.”

The stabbing allegedly took place on St Margaret’s Avenue (Google Maps)

Paul Bell, head of Horsforth School, said the boy who was stabbed is a former pupil.

In a message to parents, he said: “You will be aware of a distressing incident in the community today, involving a former student of Horsforth School who was stabbed on St Margaret’s Avenue. The police are aware and working with the school.”

View more

Dr Bell said: “We are aware of the distress and upset this has caused students and staff who know the student. We will be supporting students and staff in school and will update you as soon as we are able. We have limited information at this time.”

A parent at the school, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s horrible. It’s shocking because it’s a nice area. You read about these things happening in London and you think it’s dangerous to be a teenager there, but you don’t think it would happen here.

“I just keep thinking about the parents. He probably went out this morning and they were expecting him to come home, and he’s not there.”

More follows...