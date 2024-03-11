For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have rushed to a suspected triple stabbing in Bury, with a large cordon now in place in the town centre.

The incident is reported to have take place near Bury market, with several streets surrounding the area now closed off while police investigate.

No arrests have yet been made and no one is thought to have suffered any life threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said.

“Greater Manchester Police are still responding to an incident on Murray Road, Bury,” the force said in a statement.

“Officers remain at the scene to conduct further enquiries into what is believed to be a stabbing.

“The extent of the injuries sustained by three victims are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Anyone with information that may help is asked to call 101 quoting incident 1338 of 11/03/2024.”

