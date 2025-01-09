Manhunt underway after boy, 17, stabbed at bus station, sparking murder probe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a “popular, well liked, and respected” 17-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death on his way to a bus station.

Tributes have been paid to sixth form student Thomas Taylor, 17, who was attacked by a group of men while he was walking to Bedford Bus Station shortly before 6pm on Wednesday.

He suffered serious injuries in the town centre attack. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The attackers, described as a group of Black males wearing dark clothing, made off towards Greyfriars carpark, Bedfordshire Police said.

Officers have launched a murder investigation and several areas of the town centre are cordoned off.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias from the Major Crime Unit leading the investigation said: “This is an absolutely shocking incident in which a teenage boy has been stabbed to death in a busy town centre.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and supporting Thomas’s family at this incredibly difficult time for them.

“I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information to come forward and speak to police and help us bring those responsible to justice.

“We’re aware that there are images and videos circulating on social media, please refrain from sharing any such clips and instead contact police.”

The teenager’s headteacher at Bedford Academy paid tribute to the popular student.

“We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life,” headteacher Chris Deller said.

“Thomas was a popular, well liked, and respected lad who finished Year 11 with a strong set of results, before going on to study at Sixth form.

“Our focus now is on supporting the family through such a difficult period, whilst helping our students and wider community to come to terms with such a tragic loss.”

The Bedford stabbing comes a day after 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa was killed on a bus in south-east London ( PA Media )

The shocking incident comes the day after a 14-year-old boy with a “pure heart” was stabbed to death on a bus in south-east London.

Aspiring rapper Kelyan Bokassa was fatally injured on a route 472 bus in Woolwich Church Street, near Woolwich Ferry, just before 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Responding to the latest incident, Bedfordshire Police Superintendent Hob Hoque said: “We appreciate this incident will be concerning for Bedford residents and we will have a visible presence in the town with additional patrols through the coming days.

“Knife crime has no place in our communities, and we would like to reassure the public that we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this appalling violence and locating those responsible.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting Operation Cimarron or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.