Bury St Edmunds: Man killed and woman hospitalised after double stabbing
Police say a 38 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of muder
A man has been killed and a woman hospitalised following a double stabbing in a Suffolk car park.
Police say they have arrested a 38 year old man on suspicion of murder.
Suffolk Police said officers were called to reports of an incident at a car park in Harland Court, off Station Hill, near Bury St Edmund’s train station, at around 3pm on Tuesday.
Officers found a man and a woman in a flat nearby who had both suffered stabs.
The man, aged in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene. The woman, also in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment but her condition was described as stable.
Shortly after 3.30pm, a 38 year old man from Bury St Edmunds was detained by officers in the vicinity of St John’s Street in connection with the incident and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Harland Court between 2pm and 3pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting reference: CAD 240 of 26 April.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
