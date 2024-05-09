Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed in Edgware

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a busy road in north London.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Burnt Oak Broadway, Edgware at about 11:50am on Thursday.

Ambulance crew and police attended and a woman, who has not been named, was found suffering from stab wounds.

She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, where a police cordon remains in place.

The Metropolitan Police said enquiries were underway to identify her next of kin.

No arrests have been made and officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to reassure residents, the Met said.

Tony Bellis, superintendent from the North West Command Unit, said: “I understand the shock and concern this very sad incident will cause.

“I want to reassure people it will be investigated by a specialist team of experienced homicide detectives, and we will support them in their work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible.”

He added: “Local residents will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, I would ask the community is patient while officers carry out this vital work.

“If you have any concerns, please speak to an officer or your local policing team.”

There were 244 murders involving a knife or sharp instrument in England and Wales in the 12 months to March 2023, Office for National Statistics data shows.

Some 78 of the victims were people under the age of 25.

Overall crime involving a knife or sharp object is on the up.

Office for National Statistics data published last month showed there were 49,489 of these types of offences recorded by police between January 2023 and December 2023 - an increase of 7 per cent on the previous year.

The ONS said there was a “noticeable increase” of 20 per cent in the number of robberies involving a knife or sharp instrument.

West Midlands was the policing area with the highest amount of these types of offences at 180 per 100,000 of population.

The Met, which covers most of London, was second with 165 offences per 100,000 of the population.

Cleveland, the policing area covering Middlesbrough, Stockton, Hartlepool and Redcar was third with 143.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the Edgware murder investigation is urged to contact the Met, quoting reference CAD3105/9May.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously and free on 0800 555 111.