Boy, 15, stabbed to death in broad daylight attack in east London

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in east London, in a broad daylight attack on Monday afternoon.

The boy, who has not yet been identified, was found with fatal stab wounds in Hackney, and died at the scene, with a murder investigation launched.

Another 15-year-old was arrested that evening and remains in custody, with officers appealing for members of the public to come forward with information.

Officers were called to Stellman Close to reports of a stabbing at about 4pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident happened in a busy area during the day, and the suspect is believed to have run away, Scotland Yard added.

The victim’s family have been informed and are “understandably heartbroken”, while local residents have been warned that a high police presence can be expected in the coming days.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, in charge of policing in Hackney, said: “Last night our detectives worked around the clock to start to piece together what happened and as a result of these enquiries we have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

“I know the community will be searching for answers today and will be shocked and angry at this tragic loss of life.

“I want them to know that we will do everything in our power to provide those answers and bring those responsible to justice.

“Our investigation continues at pace today with officers conducting house-to-house enquiries, reviewing hours of CCTV, and speaking to witnesses. Local people can also expect to see a higher police presence in the area over the coming days as our enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5387/23Jul or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.