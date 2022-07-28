Teenager, 13, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of 13-year-old girl
Victim rushed to hospital with stomach wound after attack in Sheffield park
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested suspicion of attempted murder after a girl was stabbed in a Sheffield park.
The victim, also 13, remained in hospital in a stable condition on Thursday after she was knifed on Tuesday evening.
The suspect has been bailed and placed under a curfew, South Yorkshire Police said.
Officers were called to Hillsborough Park at around 9pm on Tuesday to reports a girl had been stabbed in the stomach.
She was rushed to hospital by ambulance and is expected to be discharged on Thursday.
Police said the decision was taken to release the suspect on bail was taken following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.
Detective superintendent Nikki Leach said: “We know that this incident will have caused deep concern amongst the local community and beyond. We are satisfied that there is no wider risk to the public.
“Officers remain at the scene today and can reassure the public on their safety. This was an isolated incident and we would urge people not to be concerned about a wider threat to their safety.”
Police have appealed for witnesses or people with information to contact officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 991 of 26 July.
