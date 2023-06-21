London hospital ward in ‘lockdown’ as armed police race to ‘stabbing’
Armed police have rushed to a reported stabbing at Central Middlesex Hospital in London.
A man has been arrested and patients were told to stay in their rooms in what was said to be a “major incident”.
Officers described it as “an incident involving a patient”.
A visitor at the hospital near Acton in west London tweeted: “I am at Middlesex Central hospital in the dialysis unit and we’re sheltering in safe rooms. Armed policemen are on the scene, being described as a ‘major incident’.”
Brent police wrote: “ We’re aware of an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in Brent. Armed officers are among those responding.”
Mark Thewlis tweeted: “My partner is in lockdown situation. Person still at large by all accounts.
“Police with guns swarming hospital now. Partner been advised to stay locked in room with colleagues/patients.”
A few minutes later he added: “OK, they’ve been safely evacuated and one person has been detained by all accounts.”
Breaking news: more follows