London hospital ward in ‘lockdown’ as armed police race to ‘stabbing’

Jane Dalton
Wednesday 21 June 2023 14:42

Armed police have rushed to a reported stabbing at Central Middlesex Hospital in London.

A man has been arrested and patients were told to stay in their rooms in what was said to be a “major incident”.

Officers described it as “an incident involving a patient”.

A visitor at the hospital near Acton in west London tweeted: “I am at Middlesex Central hospital in the dialysis unit and we’re sheltering in safe rooms. Armed policemen are on the scene, being described as a ‘major incident’.”

Brent police wrote: “ We’re aware of an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in Brent. Armed officers are among those responding.”

Mark Thewlis tweeted: “My partner is in lockdown situation. Person still at large by all accounts.

“Police with guns swarming hospital now. Partner been advised to stay locked in room with colleagues/patients.”

A few minutes later he added: “OK, they’ve been safely evacuated and one person has been detained by all accounts.”

Breaking news: more follows

