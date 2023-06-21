For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Armed police have rushed to a reported stabbing at Central Middlesex Hospital in London.

A man has been arrested and patients were told to stay in their rooms in what was said to be a “major incident”.

Officers described it as “an incident involving a patient”.

A visitor at the hospital near Acton in west London tweeted: “I am at Middlesex Central hospital in the dialysis unit and we’re sheltering in safe rooms. Armed policemen are on the scene, being described as a ‘major incident’.”

Brent police wrote: “ We’re aware of an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in Brent. Armed officers are among those responding.”

Mark Thewlis tweeted: “My partner is in lockdown situation. Person still at large by all accounts.

“Police with guns swarming hospital now. Partner been advised to stay locked in room with colleagues/patients.”

A few minutes later he added: “OK, they’ve been safely evacuated and one person has been detained by all accounts.”

Breaking news: more follows