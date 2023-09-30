Boy, 16, stabbed to death and four others injured in Luton knife attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police were were called to reports three teenagers had been knifed following an incident on Nunnery Lane at around 7pm on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed multiple times was rushed to hospital but died there shortly after. The second victim injured in the attack is in hospital “potentially” fighting for their life, according to the force. The third was seriously injured but is not in a life-threatening condition.

Three teenage boys were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

The 16-year-old who died has not yet been formally identified. His family are being supported, said police.

Earlier on the same day, at 4pm, officers had been called to reports that two people were stabbed on Sundon Park Road.

Both were rushed to hospital. One has been left fighting for their life, while the other is seriously injured but not in a life-threatening condition.

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Bedfordshire Police launched a murder investigation and are currently treating both incidents as connected.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin spoke of the “appalling violence” that led to the “tragic and awful” death.

He said: “Appalling violence in Luton cost a teenage boy his life yesterday, and left two others in life-threatening conditions.

“Incidents such as these have a significant impact on our residents. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the boy who lost his life in such tragic and awful circumstances.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent any further incidents and we want to reassure the wider community that officers are pursuing all lines of enquiry as well as carrying out increased patrols in the area.

“Knife crime and violence has no place in our society – but it is a problem we must tackle together, alongside our communities, to challenge attitudes about carrying knives and provide opportunities to ensure our young people can feel safe.

“Both incidents happened in busy areas with several people present. If you witnessed any of these incidents, or if you have any video footage or images, then please get in touch.”

If you have any information, visit beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101. For Sundon Park Road quote reference Operation Sydney, and for Nunnery Lane quote reference Operation Roydon. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org