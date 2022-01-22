Police launch appeal for witnesses after two men stabbed in Selfridges

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after two men were stabbed last knight following a fight in London’s flagship Selfridges store.

The pair in their 20s were rushed to hospital after suffering stab wounds, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Both have since been discharged.

Met Police officers were called to a fight which broke out in the Oxford Street department store at 6.25pm on Friday.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.

One of the two men taken to hospital was arrested, along with a third man, also in his 20s. The former have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

In a short statement posted last night, police said: “Police have been called to a fight in Selfridges, W1 which has resulted in 2 males being treated with stab wounds.

“The males have been taken to a Central London Hospital for treatment, the injuries are not life threatening. 2 arrests have been made.”

“The incident at Selfridges was at 6.25pm. Both men at hospital are aged in their 20s.

“One was arrested, along with a third man who has been taken into custody Nobody is thought to have life-threatening injuries.”

Detectives from the Met’s Central West CID are investigating the incident, officers confirmed, with full support from Selfridges.

In May last year, eight people were arrested after a man, also in his 20s, was stabbed during a mass brawl at the Selfridges.

The man suffered a knife wound to the leg during the fight inside the shop and was later arrested on suspicion of affray.

Seven others, including six men aged between 18 and 26 and a 20 year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of GBH and affray.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 for the latest incident and use the reference number CAD 5667/21JAN.