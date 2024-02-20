Shopping centre evacuated after a suspected stabbing in Romford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are hunting a knife attacker after a suspected stabbing took place in a shopping centre in east London.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the back, with the emergency services called to The Brewery at 12.53pm on Tuesday.

Video footage circulating on social media showed shoppers being evacuated and taken outside shortly after the incident unfolded.

The Met Police believe the stabbing occurred inside a stairwell at The Brewery, with the male victim taken to hospital. The police are currently awaiting an update on his condition.

A manhunt has been launched to locate the suspect, and a crime scene remains in place.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called at 12:53hrs on Tuesday, 20 February to reports of an injured man at The Brewery, Romford.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. At the scene witnesses reported seeing a man with a knife injury to the back.

“Following a local search officer found the victim [no further details]. He was taken to an east London hospital. We await an update on his condition.

“At this early stage we believe that the stabbing took place inside the stairwell at the Brewery. Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the suspect.

“A crime scene is in place.”

