Man stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral

Police have launched a manhunt after a man was stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

City of London Police said officers found a man suffering from serious injuries on Gresham Street at 11.30pm on Sunday.

He died in hospital after attempts to treat him at the scene, police said.

The age and identity of the victim was still unknown, and no arrests had been made.

Officers were working to find out what happened and reports said a forensic investigation was underway.

Local newssite MyLondon reported that a cordon was in place around Gresham Street. Another cordon was reportedly put up around a blue car outside the Lord Raglan pub on the street.

Assistant Commissioner Pete O’Doherty said: “City of London Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Gresham Street, EC2V, at 11.30pm on May 1.

“Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries and carried out CPR at the scene before he was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he later sadly died.

“Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.”

The incident followed less than 24 hours another deadly stabbing in the capital.

A man in his 30s died after being stabbed near Greenwich train station in southeast London early on Sunday.

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder over the death.

Officer believe the stabbing took place after a fight outside Belushi’s bar.