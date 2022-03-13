Boy, 16, arrested over fatal stabbing outside Subway shop in Bournemouth town centre

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from stab wounds outside a Bournemouth branch of Subway.

Police were called to the town centre shortly before 5am on Saturday to find a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

He was found outside the sandwich shop on Old Christchurch Road, and was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

The teenager is in custody, Dorset Police confirmed on Sunday.

DI Simon Huxter, of the major crime investigation team, appealed for witnesses to come forward with information, “no matter how small you think it may be”.

He added: “A section of Old Christchurch Road and Horseshoe Common remains closed while our examination of the scene continues and CCTV enquiries are well under way in the area.

“I would also ask local residents and motorists who were in the area at the relevant time to please check their home CCTV systems or dashcam footage and come forward if they have captured anything of relevance to our investigation.”

The victim’s family had been updated on the progress of the investigation, Mr Huxter said.

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns, a Conservative, tweeted: “Shocked to hear news of the fatal stabbing of a 21 year old man in the town centre of Bournemouth.

“Devastating for his family and a young life cruelty cut short. My thoughts are with the victim and family.

“Wider questions and thoughts are needed but are not for today.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset police by calling 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.