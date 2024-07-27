Man attacked in back of taxi by group of knife-wielding men in London

Support truly

A dashboard camera has captured the terrifying moment a man was attacked in the back of a taxi by a group of men armed with knives in east London.

The footage circulating on social media showed a group of three men exiting a taxi in Rainham on Tuesday – only for a confrontation to start in the street outside, with one of them diving back into the taxi moments later.

As the young man begs the driver to make an escape, a group of masked men who had pulled up in a car behind the taxi surrounds them and appears to launch an attack, with one man smashing the taxi’s rear right window as another man opens the door on the other side.

The dashcam clip shows a fraught few minutes as the man – who appears to have suffered at least one stab wound to his arm – warns they are being chased by the other vehicle and urges the driver to speed up to escape it.

The Metropolitan Police said on Saturday it was aware of the footage, adding the incident had been reported on 23 June with officers called to reports of a stabbing on Spencer Road.

The force said in a statement: “Officers attended and found a man had been approached by a group of people and been stabbed.

“He had taken himself to hospital while calling the police and his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or threatening. An investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD1586/23JUN/6670/24JUN. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.