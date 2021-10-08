A man has been charged with murder after his neighbour was stabbed to death and two others were injured.

Matthew Boorman, a 43-year-old father to three children, died after sustaining “serious injuries” at his home in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on Tuesday.

Two off-duty police officers intervened during the incident on Snowdonia Road evening, tackling and restraining the knifeman, Gloucestershire Police said.

Boorman’s wife Sarah, who is in her 30s, suffered a leg wound and was treated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

Another neighbour, Peter Marsden, who is in his 40s, is in a “critical but stable condition” at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, having suffered serious stab wounds.

Can Arslan, 51, is accused of murdering Boorman, the attempted murder of Mr Marsden, causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Ms Boorman, and faces an additional charge of affray.

He will appear before Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court in Cheltenham on Friday.

White forensic tents have been placed over the front doors of two adjacent properties in Snowdonia Road and part of the street has been cordoned off.

Matthew Boorman described as ‘a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children’ (Family Handout/PA Wire)

“The investigation is fast-paced and extensive and we've been speaking to numerous witnesses and gathering footage of this horrific incident,” said Detective Inspector Ben Lavender, who is leading the investigation.

“I would like to take a moment to thank the local community for their continued support and cooperation throughout what is an extremely traumatic time for everyone involved.

“These events will have undoubtedly caused widespread upset and hurt and I would urge anyone who has been impacted by what has taken place to please seek support."

In a statement, Mr Boorman’s family said: “Matthew was a loving husband and a father to three gorgeous young children who all love him and miss him tremendously.

“He was an uncle, a brother and a son. It broke our hearts to lose him too soon.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed due to previous contact between the suspect and Mr Boorman, Gloucestershire Police said.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have received a referral from Gloucestershire Police in respect of previous police contact with the suspect and victim involved in a stabbing incident in Walton Cardiff.

“We will be assessing the referral to determine whether any IOPC involvement is required in an investigation.”

Additional reporting by PA