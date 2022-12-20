For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A nurse was killed by a ‘cruel’ hit and run driver who tried to cover his tracks by cleaning his car with baby wipes.

Sean Coates, 29, was jailed on 19 December after admitting causing the death of nurse Stacey Steer, 52.

Taunton Crown Court heard how on Sunday 30 May, 2021, Coates pulled out to overtake a slow-moving vehicle on the A39 at Holford and collided with the motorcycle Stacey was travelling on with her husband as a pillion passenger.

Coates, from Bristol, failed to see the motorcycle had already started overtaking the traffic, crashing into the bike and knocking both passengers off.

He made no attempt to stop or call emergency services, and left the scene.

Once officers located Coates’ car, it was discovered he had attempted to clean the vehicle with baby wipes.

Stacey was airlifted to hospital where she later died.

Paying tribute, Stacey’s husband, Carl Steer, said she had continued to save lives even after her death after becoming an organ donor.

He said: “Stacey was the very core of our family, she held a place in all our hearts that I cannot describe in words. If you could have met her, you would have liked her, Stacey was that sort of person.

“Stacey spent her life dedicated to her family and her work as an intensive care nurse, never thinking of herself, always others.

“Through her gift of organ donation other people and their families have been given fresh hope. Even after her passing, she would still be saving lives, exactly what Stacey would have wanted.

“The worst part is not that we have lost Stacey, she was part of our lives and we will always be grateful, but Stacey will never hold our grandson, and he will never get to be loved by such a wonderful person.”

(Avon & Somerset Police / SWNS)

He continued: “For her life to be taken away so senselessly is only compounded by the complete disregard Mr Coates had for his actions, by not only fleeing the scene, but by making every effort to save himself from justice with no thought of the lives he had destroyed.

“There will never be a sentence long enough in our eyes for what he has done. Hopefully others will see the devastation caused to our family and friends as deterrent to driving carelessly, and if one life is saved, then at least some good can come of this tragedy.

“Stacey will never be forgotten, and we will do all in our power to honour her memory.”

Coates was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and has been disqualified from driving for two years and 10 weeks.

Speaking to Coates at the sentencing, His Honourable Judge Cook described the act of failing to stop as ‘cruel’ to the family.

(Avon & Somerset Police / SWNS)

He added: “Your actions showed a complete desolation of the family’s life. A basic sense of compassion and empathy should have compelled you to stop at the scene.

“The aggravating factors of this case is not the manner of your driving, but your actions afterwards.”

Speaking after the case, Forensic Collision Investigation Lead, Andy Roebuck, said: “This was a tragic incident which cost Stacey her life. Our thoughts have been and remain with Carl and his family in this difficult time.

“While this sentence will not bring Stacey back, we hope it will provide her family with some justice and closure as they prepare to move forward without her.”