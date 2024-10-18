Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man denies murdering woman found dead at property

Wayne Bond, 44, pleaded not guilty to one count of murdering Rebecca Simkin, who was found dead in Stafford in July.

Stephanie Wareham
Friday 18 October 2024 11:17
Rebecca Simkin was found dead after officers were called at 10.25am on July 29 to an address on Newport Road in Stafford (Staffordshire Police/PA)
Rebecca Simkin was found dead after officers were called at 10.25am on July 29 to an address on Newport Road in Stafford (Staffordshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

A man has denied murdering a woman who was found dead at a property in Stafford.

Staffordshire Police were called to Newport Road on July 29 to reports that a woman, identified by detectives as Rebecca Simkin, 31, had died.

Appearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, Wayne Bond, 44, pleaded not guilty to one count of murdering her between July 24 and 26.

Bond, of Newport Road, Stafford, appeared for the short hearing via video-link from HMP Dovegate.

Wearing a grey jumper and an orange vest, Bond, who was holding a crutch, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea.

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC was told that experts are still trying to determine Ms Simkin’s cause of death, and a trial date set for the beginning of February may need to be moved back to June.

She told Bond a further hearing would be arranged in November or December to discuss progress and assured him that “matters are in hand”.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in