Man denies two offences in connection with death of man attacked by dogs

Ian Price died in hospital after being seriously injured near his home last year.

Jordan Reynolds
Monday 07 October 2024 12:42
Thirty-one-year-old James Trimble-Pettit appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday (Jacob King/PA)
Thirty-one-year-old James Trimble-Pettit appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control where death is caused in relation to the death of a 52-year-old who was attacked by two XL bully dogs near his home last year.

Ian Price died in hospital after being seriously injured in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire, at about 3.15pm on September 14.

Thirty-one-year-old James Trimble-Pettit appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday charged with two counts of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control where death is caused.

He spoke only to confirm his name and to plead not guilty to both counts.

A previous court hearing was told the two dogs involved were a champagne-coloured female XL bully called Via and a white XL bully male named Ares.

One of the dogs died after being restrained and the other died after being injected by a vet, a court heard previously.

Trimble-Pettit, of Tye Road in Fradley, Lichfield, was told his trial will take place on October 13 2025.

