Moment elderly woman is knock down by van and left lying in road in ‘hit and run’

Shocking footage shows the moment an elderly woman was mown down by a hit-and-run driver outside a theatre.

The pensioner, aged in her 80s, was struck by the white van as she was walking across the street with her shopping trolley in Lichfield, Staffordshire.

CCTV footage shows the vehicle driving away from the scene, as the woman falls to the ground.

Staffordshire Police has now released the disturbing video of the incident, which took place near Lichfield Garrick Theatre on Castle Dyke at around 10.30am on Friday 25 February, in a bid to track down the driver.

The victim was taken to hospital where she received treatment for a serious ankle injury.

The moment the pensioner was hit by the van (Staffordshire Police / SWNS.COM)

A police spokesperson said: “Officers have released this shocking footage as part of an appeal for information after an elderly woman was involved in a non-stop road traffic collision in Lichfield.

“It shows the moment the woman, in her eighties, was hit by a white van near to Lichfield Garrick Theatre on Castle Dyke.

“Any witnesses, or anyone with any information, is asked to contact us via 101, or report online, quoting incident number 217 of 25 February.”