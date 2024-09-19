Man who assaulted female police officer pleads guilty to riot

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A man who assaulted a female police constable has become the third offender in England to admit a charge of riot in connection with the summer’s disorder in parts of the UK.

Simon Orr, 38, of Grazier Avenue, Two Gates, Tamworth, Staffordshire, appeared by prison videolink on Thursday to admit rioting in the town on August 4, when a hotel housing asylum seekers was attacked and set on fire.

He had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and will be sentenced next month, after the court heard he was also in breach of a suspended sentence order, having been handed a 17-week suspended jail term in January for offences of theft, assault and driving while disqualified.

Judge John Edwards told Orr, who appeared on the videolink screen wearing an orange bib over a black short-sleeved T-shirt: “All things being equal you will be sentenced on October 11.

“The fact that you have pleaded guilty today is something that the (sentencing) judge can take into consideration.

“You have not left it to the day of trial (to plead guilty) which is very sensible if I may say so.”

The charge against Orr was upgraded from violent disorder to the more serious charge of riot after a review of the evidence by prosecutors.

Defence barrister Jennifer Devans-Tamakloe told the court that Orr, who is being held in custody at HMP Dovegate, had mental health issues which may need to be explored before his sentencing.

No details of Orr’s involvement in the rioting were given to the court, other than the wording of the charges he admitted.

The court heard CCTV evidence will be played at his sentencing hearing.

Emily Lenham of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Simon Orr was not only an active participant in the violence which shocked our community, but also encouraged others to attend.

“He was captured on CCTV at the front of groups directly attacking the police, and when attempts were made by police to bring the situation under control, he responded with violence.

“When the disorder escalated, rather than leaving, Orr continued to play an active role – encouraging others to set fire to the hotel with people trapped inside, recklessly endangering lives.

“The strength of evidence against him left him no choice but to plead guilty.”

In a separate hearing at Stoke Crown Court, Matthew Hodgekinson pleaded guilty to taking part in violent disorder in Stoke-on-Trent last month.

Hodgekinson, 33, of Halmerend, Newcastle-under-Lyme, admitted one charge relating to disorder in the city on August 3.

No details of Hodgekinson’s offending were given to the court during the short hearing on Thursday, but Judge Sally Hancox told the defendant it was “almost inevitable” he would be facing a custodial sentence.

She said: “This was part of a number of disturbances across the country following the tragic events in Southport.

“Having reviewed the CCTV footage, in my view you have taken a sensible step by admitting your wrongdoing.

“You will be sentenced on October 11 and you will be remanded into custody between now and then.”

Hodgekinson said “Thank you” before being led back down to the cells.