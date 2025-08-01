For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A police chief has been suspended after serious concerns were raised about his behaviour outside of work.

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Chris Noble, who denies any wrongdoing, is under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for the matters which pre-date his employment with the force.

The watchdog said it is also probing allegations that Mr Noble shared confidential information without a policing purpose.

Staffordshire police and fire commissioner Ben Adams said his decision to suspend Mr Noble was a "neutral act" and has "no bearing on any indication of guilt".

Mr Adams said: "Public confidence in the police service is vital so all allegations of misconduct must be fully and independently investigated.

"In the interests of the public, Staffordshire Police and the chief constable himself, I have decided to suspend Mr Noble from his role pending the outcome of the IOPC's investigation.

"Suspension is a neutral act, to enable an independent and thorough investigation to take place. It has no bearing on any indication of guilt and should not be seen as such."

Mr Adams added: "I know that this announcement will come as a shock to many across Staffordshire, especially our hard-working officers and staff, but it is right that allegations of this serious nature are dealt with consistently and investigated properly and thoroughly."

The police and fire commissioner said his team is working to identify a temporary chief constable.

An IOPC spokesman said: "We received mandatory referrals from Staffordshire's Office of the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner on April 30, June 27 and July 29 this year in relation to Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Chris Noble.

"The referrals relate to reports we've received raising serious concerns over Mr Noble's behaviour outside of his work duties.

"The matters pre-date Mr Noble's appointment as Chief Constable for Staffordshire Police.

"The IOPC is also separately investigating Mr Noble over allegations he shared confidential information without proper policing purpose.

"That followed a referral in 2024 from the Office of the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner for Staffordshire.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesperson from the Chief Police Officers' Staff Association said: "Chief Constable Chris Noble completely and categorically denies any wrongdoing, and will continue to co-operate fully with the IOPC investigation."