Images of men and woman released as Staffordshire disorder arrest total hits 94

Staffordshire Police have issued custody photos of three people involved in disorder in the wake of the Southport stabbings, including a 29-year-old man who repeatedly kicked a police dog.

The force said Tommy McQuaker, of Amington, Tamworth, also launched missiles at police in the town and refused to comply with instructions when he was told to move back by a dog-handler.

Due to the 29-year-old’s aggressive behaviour and repeated attempts to assault officers and police dogs, he was bitten by Police Dog Vixen, and repeatedly kicked her as a result of the bite.

The dog was also hit in the head with a brick by someone who took part in disorder on August 4 outside Tamworth’s Holiday Inn Express hotel.

In a statement issued after McQuaker admitted violent disorder at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, police said he handed himself in on August 15.

He admitted violent disorder and pleaded not guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a police dog, with prosecutors accepting the latter charge should not be proceeded with, and will be sentenced on November 8.

Aimie Hodgkinson-Hedgecox pleaded guilty to violent disorder after she was seen on footage repeatedly challenging officers and making a number of racial slurs at the scene, police said.

She was with a young child, who she had to move out of the way of fireworks and missiles that were being thrown.

Hodgkinson-Hedgecox will be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court in November.

Meanwhile, Tyler Bradley Marchese, 21 of Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Officers said he was seen numerous times on footage filmed on Stoke-on-Trent on August 3, engaging in violent disorder and throwing objects at police at the scene.

Father-of-one Marchese will appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on September 27 for sentencing.

Staffordshire Police have so far arrested a total of 94 people and charged 38 with offences following the violent disorder in Stoke-on-Trent and Tamworth.

The latest to be charged are Lee Clark, 41, of Dordon, Tamworth, who faces allegations of violent disorder and common assault of an emergency worker.

Sam Williams, 36, of Packmoor, Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of cannabis.

David Kirkbridge, 28, and Colin Stonehouse, 36, both of Wilnecote, Tamworth, have been charged with violent disorder.

Williams has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on September 27.

Clark has been remanded in custody and will appear at Stafford Crown Court on the same date.

Kirkbridge and Stonehouse have been remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance at Stafford Crown Court on September 30.