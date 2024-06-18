Shocking moment ‘man appears to grab pushchair’ holding Jewish baby outside synagogue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Jewish boy has been left traumatised after a stranger tried to grab a pushchair with his two-year-old sibling inside as he walked past a synagogue, according to security sources.

CCTV footage from the place of worship appears to show the 12-year-old gripping onto the buggy as a man tries to rip it from his hands.

Shomrim, a volunteer security force protecting the Jewish community in Stamford Hill, posted the footage calling it an “assault and attempted kidnap” occurring at midday on June 13.

A Shomrim spokesman told The Independent: “A 12-year-old boy, visibly Jewish and part of the Orthodox Charedi community, was walking past the synagogue while pushing a buggy with his 2-year-old sibling.

“He was approached by a white male suspect, approximately in his 40s, who attempted to forcefully take the buggy. The very brave boy resisted and did not let go of the buggy. When the boy resisted, the suspect assaulted him by pulling his payos (side curls) and throwing off his kippah (skullcap).

“The boy’s cries for help alerted nearby individuals, causing the suspect to release him. The boy then ran away in shock.

“The victim has been left traumatised and is struggling to sleep at night due to the traumatic experience.”

The boy struggles with a stranger ( @Shomrim )

The alleged kidnap attempt came on the second day of Shavuos, a prominent Jewish holiday celebrated from Tuesday evening, 11 June, until Thursday evening, 13 June.

During this time, Jewish people are not permitted to use phones or drive cars, which the Shomrim said can complicate immediate reporting and response to emergencies.

The security force said since 7 October, over 238 hate crime were reported to their third-party reporting service.

This marks a significant rise compared to the past five-year average of 150 hate crimes per year.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called to the junction of Stamford Hill and Northfield Road in Hackney.

“Members of the public had detained a man in relation to an assault that had taken place about 15 minutes earlier.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of common assault. He was later released on bail.

“The identity of the victim of the alleged assault was initially not known, but he has since come forward. Footage of the incident has been shared online.

“This investigation is ongoing and the motives of the suspect will be kept under consideration.”

Anyone who witnessed it and has not yet spoken to the police is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, giving the reference 3053/13JUN24. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.