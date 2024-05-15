Woman shot in ‘crossfire of drive-by shooting’ in north London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was shot after she was thought to be caught in the crossfire of an attempted drive-by shooting in north London.

The 38-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a stray bullet after a gunman hung out of the passenger side window and appeared to fire at another car in Reizel Close, Stamford Hill, at 7.40pm on Tuesday.

A shopkeeper working nearby told The Independent: “I heard two bangs and ran out of the shop. I saw a car speed off. The woman was lying on the floor with everyone around her. You couldn’t get close to her.”

Armed police descended on the scene of the busy road. The victim was taken to hospital where her condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Four gunshots rang out in Stamford Hill described by locals as ‘madness, totally reckless’ ( Barney Davis )

A source at voluntary security force Shomrim told The Independent the woman appeared to be caught in the crossfire between two cars.

He said: “A front passenger of a VW Golf holds the gun outside the window and tries to shoot a guy driving a Ford. It appears she was caught in the middle.”

A witness added two more shots were reportedly heard half a mile away from the scene in Clapton Common.

The source added: “It’s a big miracle that there were no serious injuries. Four confirmed gunshots in Stamford Hill - it is madness, totally reckless.

“We have the area covered in CCTV and have passed it over to the Met.”

A woman was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting in Stamford Hill ( Barney Davis )

The Met Police said no arrests have been made after the drive-by shooting as detectives continue to search for the gunman.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police were called at about 7.40pm on Tuesday 14 May to reports of a shooting near Reizel Close, Stamford Hill.

“Officers, including specialist firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service attended.

“A 38-year-old woman was found with a gunshot injury to her leg. She was taken to an east London hospital. Her condition was later assessed as not life-threatening.

“Offices are working to establish the circumstances of this incident. No arrests have been made at this time.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.40pm to reports of a shooting at Stamford Hill.

“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Anyone with information that can help police should call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 7076/14 May.