Predator who targeted women and girls as young as 12 snared by e-bike hire records

A predator has been jailed for a string of indecent exposures and sexual assaults against women and girls as young as 12 after police tracked his e-bike rentals.

Mohammed Amin, 28, attacked or exposed himself to four women and girls over a three month period, in Stamford Hill, London the Old Bailey had heard.

In March 2021, the Stamford Hill branch of Shomrim contacted local officers after a victim came forward and explained that a man had exposed himself to her.

Later that night, a man matching Amin’s description was spotted by local community members and called the police, who arrived in minutes.

Trawling through hours of CCTV detectives found Amin had been using rental bikes to flee the scenes of his attacks. Investigators delved into Amin’s bank records and hire bike accounts to build a case.

GPS tracking on Amin’s phone put him at the scene of all of the crimes.

DC Patrick Godin said: “The sentence demonstrates how seriously we take incidents of this nature. Our local team are committed to pursuing predators who threaten the safety of women and girls in their own neighbourhood.

“We did everything we could to take this perverse individual off the streets of Stamford Hill and were supported throughout by the local Shomrim.

“I’d like to thank the Shomrim for their continued help during this case – they were able to use their knowledge of the area to help us quickly identify Amin and provided vital guidance and advice.”

Amin had previously been found guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 19 March of sexual assault on a female, causing a child aged 13-15 to watch/ look at an image of sexual activity, exposure and attempted exposure.

Amin, of Sparsholt Road, was sentenced to two years and ten months in prison on Friday at the Old Bailey.