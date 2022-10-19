Three arrested after security alert on EasyJet plane at Stansted
Three men arrested on suspicion of making bomb hoax
Three people have been arrested over a security alert on board an EasyJet flight at Stansted Airport.
Police were called to reports of a security concern on board a plane bound for Amsterdam at 7.40pm on Wednesday.
The airport’s runway was closed and flights were grounded while officers investigated and the plane was moved to a secure area.
Specialist officers boarded and arrested three men on suspicion of making a bomb hoax. They remain in custody.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Following a search of the plane we are satisfied there is nothing of concern on board.
“We want to thank the other passengers on board for their patience and understanding.”
The airport has now fully reopened, a spokesman for Stansted Airport said.
An earlier statement said: “A flight due to depart from Stansted to Amsterdam is currently parked on a remote stand while police conduct extra security checks.
“The airport’s runway was closed for a short time but has now fully re-opened.”
