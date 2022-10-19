Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three arrested after security alert on EasyJet plane at Stansted

Three men arrested on suspicion of making bomb hoax

Katy Clifton
Wednesday 19 October 2022 23:35
<p>File image: The security alert happened on an EasyJet plane</p>

File image: The security alert happened on an EasyJet plane

(PA)

Three people have been arrested over a security alert on board an EasyJet flight at Stansted Airport.

Police were called to reports of a security concern on board a plane bound for Amsterdam at 7.40pm on Wednesday.

The airport’s runway was closed and flights were grounded while officers investigated and the plane was moved to a secure area.

Specialist officers boarded and arrested three men on suspicion of making a bomb hoax. They remain in custody.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Following a search of the plane we are satisfied there is nothing of concern on board.

“We want to thank the other passengers on board for their patience and understanding.”

The airport has now fully reopened, a spokesman for Stansted Airport said.

An earlier statement said: “A flight due to depart from Stansted to Amsterdam is currently parked on a remote stand while police conduct extra security checks.

“The airport’s runway was closed for a short time but has now fully re-opened.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in