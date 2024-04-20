For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people who died in a car crash near the Staples Corner retail park in north-west London have been named by police.

Mohamad Zeidani, 21, Mohammed Ghazzi, 21, and Sohail Zulfiqar, 20, all died when their Mercedes CLK convertible crashed through a car park fence and down an embankment, hitting a footbridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident happened just before 11.30pm on Sunday, and emergency services were called. The three men were pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to hospital.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit continues to carry out investigations into what caused it.

Two other passengers involved in the crash are in a non-life threatening condition, police added.

Investigators are working to trace possible witnesses who were in the car park at the time.

Detective Sergeant Paul Jackson, leading the investigation said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Mohamad, Mohammed and Sohail as they come to terms with the loss of their loved ones.

“We will continue to support them in whatever way we can.

“The two other passengers are stable and in a non-life threatening condition. They are also being supported by officers and I hope they make a full recovery soon.

“We are aware of commentary circulating on social media and by the media speculating on the manner of driving before the collision.

“Whilst we have a number of active lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind, evidence gathered so far suggests that the vehicle involved was not racing or performing high speed laps or stunts as has been reported.

“These were three lives, taken far too young, and our enquiries into the full circumstances of what happened continue. Their families deserve answers and so, again, we would ask anyone who witnessed anything or has any relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.

Witnesses can call police on 101 giving the reference 7502/14april.