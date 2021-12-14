A jury at Bradford Crown Court has found Savannah Brockhill, 28, guilty of killing Star Hobson, her partner’s 16-month-old toddler, at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

The toddler suffered a cardiac arrest and died on 22 September 2020 in a West Yorkshire hospital as a result of “catastrophic” and “unsurvivable” injuries.

The child’s mum, Frankie Smith, 20, was also present in the flat at the time deadly injuries were inflicted. She has been convicted of causing or allowing the toddler’s death, but was cleared of murder and manslaughter charges.

Both Brockhill and Smith had denied murdering the child, or allowing her death. Both are set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Frankie Smith, 20 (L) and Savannah Brockhill, 28 (R) (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Over the seven-week trial, the jury heard how Star suffered weeks of physical and psychological abuse, that ultimately ended in her death. The court heard that the injuries which caused the toddler’s death involved extensive blows to her abdominal cavity “in the form of punching, stamping or kicking to the abdomen”.

Prosecutor Alastair MacDonald QC told the jury: “The effect of such injuries was immediate and heavy bleeding into the abdominal cavity, which caused a catastrophic drop in blood pressure and unconsciousness and death within seconds to minutes.

“The assault or assaults that killed Star clearly involved the use of severe force and were obviously intentional. This little girl suffered no accidental death.”

During the trial, the jury was shown CCTV footage which captured some of the abuse that the toddler was subjected to. One clip showed Brockhill delivering 21 blows to the young girl over a three-hour period in a car near a recycling plant in Doncaster where Brockhill worked as a security guard. Mr MacDonald said Brockhill had used “considerable force” to strike the child, as at one point, Star is seen to fall out of the vehicle.

The court also heard how social services had been alerted to the child’s welfare at least five times between January 2020 and September 2021, including by two of Star’s great-grandparents and by her father. On many occasions, friends and family documented Star’s bruises and injuries in photos and videos recorded n mobile phones.

On 15 September 2021, social services closed the case after concluding the referrals were malicious, as Brockhill and Smith alleged family and friends disapproved of their same-sex relationship.

A joint statement, issued by the safeguarding agencies in Bradford said that they “deeply regret” missing warning signs in Star’s case.

The statement given by Marium Haque, interim director of children’s services at Bradford Council, Helen Hirst, chief officer of Bradford District and Craven Clinical Commissioning Group, and Sarah Jones, District Commander Chief Superintendent of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We want to say first and foremost that we’re sorry for the death of Star. This was a child’s life cut cruelly short.”

“We are very aware as partners that there is much that we need to learn from this case. We have already put in place actions that will improve our practice so that we learn those lessons. But we need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed.”

The statement added that a Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review will be published in January 2022, which will provide clear recommendations on how to better protect children.

Following the release of the verdict Anita Banerjee, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said that both Brockhill and Smith were responsible for inflicting catastrophic injuries on a helpless young child.

“Throughout her short life Star was subjected to endless physical assaults and psychological harm,” Ms Banerjee said.

“Instead of love and protection, she experienced a world of humiliation, cruelty and pain at the hands of those who should have protected her most.

“It is impossible to imagine how any parent or carer could inflict this level of pain and suffering on an entirely defenceless little girl. Our thoughts remain with Star‘s family, as they have been throughout.”

More to follow...