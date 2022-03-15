Star Hobson: Mother of murdered toddler has jail term extended to 12 years
The mother of murdered toddler Star Hobson has had her jail term extended for causing or allowing the 16 month old child’s death.
Frankie Smith, 20, will serve 12 years in prison rather than eight, following a hearing at the Court of Appeal.
She was jailed at Bradford Crown Court in December last year for her role in the death of her daughter, who was killed by Smith's former partner, Savannah Brockhill.
Star died after she was taken to hospital in September 2020, having suffered "utterly catastrophic" and "unsurvivable" injuries at Brockhill's hands.
Brockhill, 28, a bouncer and security guard, was found guilty of Star's murder, while Smith was found guilty of causing or allowing her death and handed an eight-year prison sentence.
Smith's sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General's Office under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme.
On Tuesday, three senior judges increased her sentence to 12 years' detention.
More follows...
