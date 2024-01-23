Paedophile who subjected child to campaign of horrifying abuse jailed for 18 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A terrifying-looking paedophile who subjected a child to years of sexual abuse and rape in Kent has been locked behind bars for 18 years.

Stefan Farbrother, 47, was convicted of a string of offences over a period of five years during the 1990s.

This had included restraining his victim with handcuffs and holding a knife to their throat, causing a “catastrophic” impact on their adult life.

Concerns were initially raised to Kent Police in 2018, which led to him being charged with offences dated between 1991 and 1997. These included seven counts of rape and multiple indecent assaults.

Despite denying any wrongdoing, he was convicted by unanimous verdicts on all accounts at Maidstone Crown Court and has now been jailed. He has also been added to the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Sergeant Adam Ferguson said: “Farbrother targeted the victim over a period of many years. He subjected them to the most appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse, using violence and threats which included restraining them with handcuffs and holding a knife to their throat.

“I would like to thank the victim, who has been incredibly brave to come forward and give evidence. The abuse has had a catastrophic effect on much of their adult life, but I do hope they can now move forward from this knowing Farbrother will be serving a lengthy prison sentence.

“Successful convictions such as this are just one of the reasons we continue to urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact the police. It is never too late to report a sexual offence. You will be believed.”