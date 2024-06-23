Stella Creasy issues defiant message to vandals who attacked her Walthamstow office

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour MP Stella Creasy has issued a defiant message to vandals who attacked her constituency office, saying that they “don’t intimidate” her.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, the former shadow cabinet minister wrote: “Message to whoever attacked my office last night. You don’t intimidate me and you don’t belong in the political process.

“Same as those circulating malicious and false leaflets. Police already on this to find you - will press for the strongest penalties for such an anti-democratic attack and I know Walthamstow won’t be cowed or influenced by your violence either.”

She also posted pictures of the attack on her office Walthamstow, London, where she is hoping to retain the seat she has held since 2010 in the upcoming general election on 4 July.

The photos showed a window and glass door had several holes smashed into them, while there were cracks across the glass.

It’s not the first time Ms Creasy has been targeted.

Last year, it emerged a vexatious complaint was made by a man online that saw her subjected to a social services investigation. Ms Creasy was reportedly subjected to a safeguarding review and quickly cleared.

The man, who had no connection with the Labour MP or her two children, disagreed with her campaigning against misogyny.

Photos posted by Stella Creasy show damaged inflicted on her office in Walthamstow ( @stellacreasy/X )

Cracks were seen across the glass entrance to Ms Creasy’s office ( @stellacreasy/X )

The Metropolitan Police said the office on Orford Road, in the North East London constituency, was targeted between 03:10 and 03:30 BST.

Detective Superintendent Dion Brown, one of the senior officers responsible for policing Waltham Forest, said: “It is entirely unacceptable for the office of one of London’s prospective parliamentary candidates to be targeted in this way.

“An urgent investigation is under way, and officers have attended the scene and are already following up active lines of enquiry, which will include full analysis of all available CCTV footage.”

The other candidates standing in Walthamstow are Imran Arshad, Workers Party of Britain; Mohammed Ashfaq, Independent; Dan Edelstyn, Independent; Sanjana Madan Mohan Karnani, Conservative Party; Martin Lonergan, Reform UK; Ruth Theresa Rawlins, Independent; Rosalinda Ayo Rowlands, Green Party; Nancy Taaffe, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition; and Rebecca Taylor, Liberal Democrats.