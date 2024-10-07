For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Berkshire GP has been jailed after being found guilty of a string of indecent assaults against female patients during routine medical examinations.

Dr Stephen Cox, aged 65, was sentenced to 22 years in prison at Reading Crown Court on Monday over crimes committed against seven women over the course of nine years.

Following a four-week retrial at the same court, Cox was found guilty on Friday of 12 counts of indecent assault and acquitted of a further four. Six of the guilty verdicts were reached unanimously by the jury and a further six by a majority verdict.

Cox, from Stockton Mill, Welshpool, Shropshire, repeatedly indecently assaulted seven of his female patients on the pretext of carrying out routine medical examinations, between 1988 and 1997.

During the trial, the jury heard that he touched parts of patients’ bodies during examinations at his surgery in Bracknell, despite there being no medical reason to do so.

As well as getting patients to undress unnecessarily, he touched their breasts, pressed his body against them, and carried out internal examinations when they were not needed or without using gloves, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The offences took place before the use of computerised healthcare records, which meant the police investigation revolved around handwritten GP notes. Cox had always denied the offences, claiming he did not recall any of the patients.

Following his sentencing, Thames Valley Police expressed concern that Cox may have more victims who are yet to come forward.

Detective Constable Sara Di Giorgio said: “Cox’s victims believed he was a trusted GP, someone they could confide in and go to for help in their time of most need.

“But now, Cox has been revealed to be a predatory and prolific sex offender. He committed his crimes in plain sight, but beneath the mask of being a trusted family doctor. He has completely betrayed his profession, his colleagues, and his patients with a pattern of offending which is not to be under-played.

“Cox targeted the most vulnerable women, those who came to him for help in their hour of need. But rather than helping his patients, he betrayed them in an abhorrent way, under the pretext of carrying out medical examinations.

“For decades, Cox’s victims have endured the pain and suffering of believing he had got away with his crimes. He did not.”

Noting that Cox’s victims have had to endure a lengthy investigation, two trials and undergo cross-examination where “every aspect of their interactions with Cox were scrutinised”, DC Di Giorgio added: “I hope that this conviction and sentence will allow his victims the solace of some closure.

“Cox practiced medicine across the UK over a lengthy career.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the possibility that he may have committed further offences. During his career, Cox practiced in Burton-on-Trent, Wolverhampton, Derby, Measham in Leicestershire, Wokingham, Ouse Valley in West Sussex and in Telford.

“It is possible there may be other victims who have yet to speak out. It is never too late to do so.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police at any time on 101 to speak to our officers. You can do so, quoting Operation Kurtosis, or you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

